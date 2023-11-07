Carolyn Joyce Thompson, 85, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Christian Hospital North East in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Dennis Warner officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL. Memorials: Rehoboth Baptist Assn., Second Chance Animal Rescue, and/or Northside Christian Church, all of Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born January 7, 1938, in Bond County, IL, the daughter of Marion Ambert & Edna R. (Benefiel) Siebert. She married Robert Lee “Bob” Thompson on October 21, 1955 in Bond County, IL, he passed away August 13, 2000. She worked for the State of Illinois, Pioneer Oil Company and retired from the U.S.D.A. Office.

She is survived by: Son – Robert “Rob” Thompson & Misty, Vandalia, IL; Daughter – Renee Critcheloe & Kevin, Vandalia, IL; Grandchildren – Brandye Schaefer, Jon Thompson & Tara, Ben Philpot & Jen, Amber DeClerck & Andy, Cody Philpot & Megan, Lane Thompson, Luke Thompson, Leah Keppler & Cameron and Bryant Willms; 10 Great Grandchildren; and Brother – Gary Siebert, Mulberry Grove, IL.

Preceded in death by: Her Parents; Husband; Son – Randy; 2 Brothers; and 5 Sisters.