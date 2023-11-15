Darwin Dale Yann, age 91 of Marine, IL, died Friday, November 10, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Thursday, October 27, 1932, in Highland, IL, the son of Clinton and Marie (nee Mueller) Yann.

On Saturday, February 14, 1953, he married Pauline Louise Yann, nee Gramlich, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Sunday, February 6, 1994.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ and Marine Masonic Lodge #355.

Darwin was born in Highland, IL, and he grew up northwest of Highland and attended Giger Country School. He worked on the farm prior to joining the U.S. Army. He served in Korea during his two years of service. When he returned home, he started working on the construction of I-70 and then he went to work for Illinois Power as a welder. At age 62, he retired. Always a farm boy, he raised beef cattle as a hobby. Darwin enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and his wife liked to camp in Missouri.

Survivors include: Son – Dale E. (Life Partner Tina M. Vincent) Yann, Marine, IL; Grandchildren – Celeste M. Yann, Highland, IL; Abigail C. (Significant Other Justin Frank) Yann, Pocahontas, IL; Great Grandchildren – Nicole M. Yann, Pocahontas, IL; Ember M. Frank, Pocahontas, IL; Former Daughter-In-Law – Laura Govero-Yann

He was preceded in death by: Father – Clinton E. Yann – Died 6/21/1978; Mother – Marie E. Yann, nee Mueller – Died 6/09/1995; Wife – Pauline L. Yann, nee Gramlich – Died 2/06/1994.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.