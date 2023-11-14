David Marvin Knight, 96, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2023. A graveside service for the family will be conducted at Green Hill Cemetery in Van Burensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to The Simple Room, Durley Camp, or Greenville

Free Methodist Church at the Donnell-WIegand Funeral Home in Greenville

David Marvin Knight was born September 9, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri, the only child of David Monroe Knight and Etta Mae (Cranfill) Knight. He attended Beaumont High School in St. Louis, Missouri and in 1945, at age 17, enlisted in the United States Navy. He trained as an aerial photographer at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida and was stationed at the Naval Air Station Photo Lab in Norfolk, Virginia. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

In July, 1951 Marvin married Violet Rose Zimmerman, of Greenville, in a ceremony at Durley Camp, north of Greenville. They raised three sons in St. Louis, Missouri where Marvin worked as a Railway Mail Clerk, driver for Greyhound Lines, and letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. In 1974 he and Violet returned to Greenville as caretakers of Durley Camp, serving 24 years until 1998. He retired from the US Postal Service in1984.

David Marvin Knight was a life-long member and active layperson in the Free Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography, bicycling, camping and hiking. He was a member of AMVETS Post 140 in Greenville, Illinois, and the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 343 of St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his wife Violet in 2016, just prior to their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his son John Knight and wife Carol of Greenville, Illinois; son Bradley Knight and wife Nancy of Bentonville, Arkansas; and son Stephen Knight of Greenville, Illinois; in addition to four grandchildren, their spouses, and seven greatgrandchildren.