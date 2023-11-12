DeVeta Kistler

DeVeta (Saathoff) Kistler, 93, of Litchfield, formerly of Sorento, passed on into heaven on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Edwardsville Care Center.

DeVeta was born Oct 6, 1930, in Litchfield, the daughter of Rufus and Lucille (Molloy) Saathoff. She received a teaching certificate from Greenville College and spent 30 years with Sorento Elementary as a teacher’s assistant and librarian. She married Robert Kistler on August 22, 1949. They had three daughters: Kathy Van Dusseldorp, Kris Kramer, and Karla Durbin. Robert preceded her in death on January 21, 2001.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Saathoff; and sons-in-law, Richard Kramer and Gene Van Dusseldorp.

DeVeta is survived by her three daughters; son-in-Law, Stan Durbin; sister-in-law, Sue Saathoff; grandchildren, Emily Scott, Nicholas (Krysta) Scott, Kelli Longo, Mandy (Donovan) Thompson, Ryan Kramer, Kassidy (Joe Martin) Kramer; and great-grandchildren, Tina Scott, Ryder Longo, Gracelyn Longo, Skyler Scott, and Alice Martin.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The funeral ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. John Vidakovich officiating.

Interment will follow the funeral ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Timothy United Methodist Church, 219 E. Union Avenue, Litchfield, IL 62056.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of DeVeta, or to offer condolences to her family.