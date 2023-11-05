Diana Forrester, age 79 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. A funeral service will be held following visitation. Memorials may be made to Bond County Hospice.

Diana Kay, the daughter of Nona May (Francis) Stacy and Marvin Stacy, was born July 20, 1944, in Fredericktown, Missouri. Diana grew up in Fredericktown area and attended the local school thru 8 th grade. She got married, started a family, and worked at a local bank. Diana for most of her life was a CNA, working most of her life at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois.

In her retirement, continuing her love for people, she provided in-home nursing care to people in Greenville. Diana did this until the age of 75. The love of her life was spending time with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was not a casino or bingo hall she didn’t enjoy visiting. Her most recent trip with her daughter was 5 casinos, 4 states in 3 days.

Diana was also a big Mikey Mouse fan, loved the color red, and anything that was red.

Diana and Lloyd Summerlott enjoyed 14 years together, a long friendship and some wonderful trips and stories. She was the mother of Jack Forrester and wife Pam of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, Sheila Dickenson and husband Robert of Greenville, and Patsy Strother and Don of Greenville.

Loving grandmother to: Stephanie Forrester, Samantha Joines, Michael Robinson and Tammy, Jennifer Emerson and Alex, Chelsea Eakle, and Josie Forrester. Great-grandmother to: Kyley, Brianna, Ember, Logan, Conner, Maddie, Mirra, Evie, Aubree, Lincoln, Brinley, Colson, Kenslee, Ace, Reilly, Tristen, and David.

She was one of 5 children growing up: Homer Stacy, Marvin Stacy, Donald Cook, and Patty Brooks. Homer, Marvin and Patty preceded her death. She is survived by sister-in-law Bernie Stacy and sister-in-law Linda Cole.

