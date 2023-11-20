Donald Jenner, age 83 of rural Bond County north of Mulberry Grove, passed away 1:57 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Greenville First Christian Church with Darryl Bolen and Dee Armes officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with military honors by Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Bond Christian Service Camp, or donor’s choice.