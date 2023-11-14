Dorothy “Dot” Kueper, age 94, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born the daughter of Dwight and Ethel Giesing on April 28, 1929 in Glen Carbon. She was raised by her loving grandparents Joseph and Clyde Giesing in Beckemeyer. She married Gilbert “Gib” Kueper on April 17, 1951 in Beckemeyer and he preceded her in death on August 1, 1999.

She is survived by her children: Betty Timmermann and husband Tom, and Debi Laning and husband Jim and Jim Kueper and wife Kim; grandchildren: Amy (Dustin) O’Brien, Melissa Timmermann, Ryan (Lisa) Laning, Jason (Jill) Laning, Brandon (Erica) Laning, Jeremy (fiancé Emily) Kueper, Grant (special friend Jenna) Kueper; great grandchildren: Lachlan and Makenzie O’Brien, Luke, Kate, Abby, Emmett, Tate and Liam Laning; and a close friend, Kathy Nothaus.

In addition to her husband, parents, and grandparents, she was preceded in death by a brother Harold Giesing and wife Lou; and her in-laws: Ray Kueper, Harold Kueper, Mildred Huff, Dorothy Buchmiller, and Wilfred Kueper.

Dot was a current member of St. Cecilia Catholic Parish in Glen Carbon and a previous member of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Carlyle. She was an avid reader and loved St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. She enjoyed knitting and was an excellent seamstress. Above all, Dot was a wonderful grandmother who adored her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to be with her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle and on Thursday from 9:00 until 9:45 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Memorials made in memory of Dot are suggested to Mater Dei Catholic High School or Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Fund in Glen Carbon and will be accepted at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences can be made to the Kueper family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.