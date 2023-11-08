Dorothy M. “Susie” Holtmann, nee Schulte, age 97, of Germantown, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born January 23, 1926 in Breese, a daughter of the late John T. and Elizabeth, nee Horstmann, Schulte. She married Frank A. Holtmann on April 30, 1947 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2008.

In addition to her parents and husband, Susie was preceded in death by her sister, Lorena (Eugene) Rolfingsmeyer); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Anna (Robke) Holtmann Sr.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George (Mary) Holtmann, Henry (Lucille) Holtmann, John Holtmann, Herman (Leona) Holtmann, Edward (Elsie)

Holtmann, Joseph (Agnes) Holtmann, Lawrence (Mildred) Holtmann, and Aloys (Florence) Holtmann.

Susie is survived by her children, Arlene (Ken) Starkey of Prairie Village, KS, Diane (John) Fuehne of Overland Park, KS, and Carol (Duane) Grapperhaus of Breese; grandchildren, Karen (Josh) Shubert, Justin (Allison) Fuehne, Kevin (Angie) Grapperhaus, Amber (Matt) McCully, Rebecca (partner, Andrew Moriarty) Starkey, and Rachel Starkey; greatgrandchildren, Jackson and Brooklyn Fuehne, Ella McCully, Ava Shubert, Adam Grapperhaus, and bonus greatgrandchildren, Ryan and Reagan Moriarty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In her younger years, Susie worked a variety of jobs including helping neighbors with housework, working on the

family farm, hairdresser at Sara’s Beauty Shop, and a waitress at the Highway Café. At the age of 18, she moved to Chicago and worked as a nurse aide at Evanston Hospital for six months. After returning to Clinton County, she worked as an OR/ER Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese for fifteen years. Susie was formerly an active

member of the Germantown American Legion Auxiliary Unit 325, St. Boniface Ladies Sodality, St. Boniface Cemetery volunteer, and Mater Dei Mothers and Friends.

The holidays, especially Christmas, were important to Susie. She loved to bake and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, creating many memories for her children and grandchildren. Susie was very creative and best known for her hand painted Christmas ornaments and scenic painting. Her favorite pastime was to play Scrabble.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. Thomas Lugge, Fr. James Buerster, and Fr. Henry Ray Engelhart concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Friday, November 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Parish or St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Lights in Scholarship program and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, P.O. Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245.