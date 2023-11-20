Douglas “Doug” L. Enloe, age 56 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and friends.

Doug was born March 14, 1967, in Vandalia, Illinois. He is the son of Harry Dale and Betty (Barth) Enloe. Doug grew up in Tamalco, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1985. Doug and Vicki Hartmann were united in marriage on May 16, 1998. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year. Doug and Vicki are the parents of four children: Paige Theising and husband Jacob of Greenville, Dawson Enloe and wife Drew of Hillsboro, Delainey Enloe and special friend Grant Mitchell, and Holden Enloe and special friend Lacie Beckert. Doug was a proud Papa to his loving grandchildren: Madyson, Rhett, Charlotte, Jamison, Gracelyn and one on the way!

He grew up in a large family and his siblings survive: Dalelene Yates and husband Ted of Greenville, Diane Hoffmann of Keyesport, Harry Dale Enloe Jr. of Tamalco, Denise Schilling of Vandalia, and Danny Enloe and wife Carol of Pleasant Mount Township.

Preceded in death by his father, and brothers-in-law Tom Hoffmann and Charlie Schilling.

Doug worked as an Operations Manager for Lanracorp, Inc. for 7 years. Prior to working at Lanracorp, he was a foreman at Nelson Tree Service. He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He loved spending time with family and friends. Doug didn’t know a stranger and always loved a good joke. Sharing a story that made everyone laugh was something you could always count on.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Greenville Farm Heritage Museum. Friends are welcome to attend from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A brief time of reflection and words of hope from Pastor Glen Kreider will follow.

Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or the Bond County Hospice who helped and comforted the family and allowed Doug to be at home surrounded by his family.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To send the family a condolence, leave a memory, or share a picture visit www.donnellwiegand.com.