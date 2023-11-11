Dylan Joseph Cruthis, 30, of Sorento, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at his home.

Dylan was born April 22, 1993, in Litchfield, the son of Dennis L. and Paula A. (Cassell) Cruthis. He graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 2012 and went on to Kaskaskia College for HVAC certification. Dylan was currently employed by Clean Uniform as a bulk loader and was seasonally employed by LAC Landscaping for the past several years. He enjoyed playing pool, and bowling with his friends. Dylan also loved attending concerts and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Myrle Cruthis; maternal grandmother, Virginia Cunningham; and uncles, Mike Province, Jeff Kaysing, and Patrick Cunningham.

Dylan is survived by his mother, Paula A. (Robert Bowles) Cruthis of Livingston; father, Dennis Cruthis of Sorento; maternal grandfather, Gerald Cunningham of Staunton; brother, Zachary (Alishia Hansel) Bowles of Mt. Olive; nephews, Levi Eckhardt and Carson Hansel; aunts, Laura Lynn Province of Panama, and Mary (Tom) Baird of Catlin; and many cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The funeral ceremony will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Snider officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Dylan’s family.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Dylan, or to offer condolences to his family.