Earl Leslie McGee was born on December 20, 1935, in Granite City, Illinois, to Clarence and

Alice (Kinder) McGee. He passed away on November 3, 2023, in Purcell, Oklahoma at the

age of 87 years.

Earl grew up in Panama, Illinois and attended school in Hillsboro, Illinois graduating from

high school in 1954. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955

to 1957. After his honorable discharge from the military service Earl married the love of his

life, Nancy Ann Bentley, on June 1, 1957, at the Sorento Baptist Church in Sorento, Illinois.

They enjoyed over 59 years of happy, married life. To this union was born 3 sons: Ricky Lee,

Randy Lynn, and Robin Lane whom they raised in Sauk Village, Illinois.

Earl worked for Republic Steel in Chicago, Illinois beginning in 1957 and worked there for

over 28 years. After retirement, Earl and Nancy moved to Carrollton, Texas and he began

working for Macy’s Department store on the loading docks as a “return to vendor”

specialist. He worked there for 10-12 years until retiring for the second time in his life.

After retirement, Earl and Nancy moved to Purcell, Oklahoma in 2013 where he lived until

his passing away.

Earl’s favorite hobbies were collecting toy trains, playing chess, and studying military

history. He was a Christian and attended church in Illinois, Texas, and Oklahoma. Earl was a

loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alice McGee; his wife, Nancy

McGee; his sons, Robin McGee, Rick McGee, and Randy McGee; and his siblings, Maurice

McGee, Leonard McGee, Floyd McGee, and Schreldia Brown.

Earl is survived by two daughters-in-law, Pamela McGee of Miamisburg, OH, and Nancy

McGee Craig of Tecumseh, OK; his sisters, Francis Henke, and Maureen Burris; 6

grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.



A viewing will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023, from 9:00-5:00 p.m., with the family

receiving guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Little Funeral Home in Purcell, Oklahoma.

Local Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on

Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL

62086. The funeral ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Craig officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Earl, or to offer

condolences to his family.