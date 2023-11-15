Elva Mae Tucker, age 89 of Glen Carbon, IL, died Monday, November 13, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, April 18, 1934, in Medora, IL, the daughter of David and Flora (nee Perrine) Basse.

On Saturday, July 28, 1956, she married Paul Barry Tucker at Maplewood, MO, who survives.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Alpha Chi Omega and Highland Women’s Club.

Elva was born in Medora, IL. She attended grade school and high school in Webster Groves, MO and graduated from Washington University, St. Louis, MO in 1956 with a degree in elementary education. She taught 3rd and 4th grades in the Webster Groves school district. Elva loved the teaching experience. She taught until informed that twins Mike and Mark would be arriving, and then retired to raise her children. Elva and Paul lived in the Missouri communities of University City, St. Ann, and Creve Coeur before moving to Highland, IL where they lived for 43 years. They moved to the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area in 2015 to be near their daughters Jean and Gail. Her children’s education was very important to Elva and she was much involved in their education process in supporting roles. The children are all college graduates with advanced degrees. Elva thrived on family gatherings, especially those associated with birthday and holiday celebrations. She was also much involved in her church and community. She served on church committees, was an active member of the Highland Women’s Club and she served as a care giver for an aunt and uncle (i.e. Ralph and Myrtle Perrine, brother and sister) that resided in a continuum of care facility in Highland. She was deeply involved in the Girl and Boy Scout programs. In later years, Elva lead groups of high school age girls that were dual registered in both the Girl and Boy Scout programs on trips throughout the U.S., to Canada, to Mexico, and on overseas trips to Hawaii and Europe. She received the Boy Scout Program Siler Beaver Award for adults. All four of her children achieved the highest rank in their respective Girl and Boy Scout Program. Elva participated in high school athletics (i.e. softball, basketball, field hockey) and she and Paul played tennis into their 80’s. She was an avid reader and she loved to travel. It became evident in 2014 that Alzheimer’s disease was beginning to take Elva away from us. Hopefully, a cure to the terrible disease is in the offing.

Survivors include:

Husband – Paul B. Tucker, Glen Carbon, IL

Son – Michael R. (Ellen) Tucker (twin) , Cashiers, NC

Son – Mark D. (Janira) Tucker (twin), Albuquerque, NM

Daughter – Jean E. (James) Swearingen, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Gail A. (Jeffrey) Rice, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Matthew A. (Courtney) Tucker

Grandchild – Adam M. (Cynthia “Annie”) Tucker

Grandchild – Sarah E. Tucker (twin)

Grandchild – Hannah M. (Alex) Causey (twin)

Grandchild – Aaron P. Tucker

Grandchild – Abigail E. Tucker

Grandchild – Thomas M. (Lori) Swearingen

Grandchild – Amy A. (Grant) Armstrong

Grandchild – Jacob W. (Fiancée Audrey Magnoni) Rice

Grandchild – Elizabeth A. Rice

Great Grandchild – Adelaide M. Tucker

Great Grandchild – Eleanor D. Tucker

Great Grandchild – Rachel E. Swearingen

Great Grandchild – Joseph T. Swearingen

Great Grandchild – Lauren S. Swearingen

Great Grandchild – Lillian S. Armstrong

Great Grandchild – Clara E. Armstrong

Great Grandchild – Theo T. L. G. Armstrong

Brother – David Basse, Jr.

Brother – Fred (Janet) Basse

Sister – Janette (Jack) Tschannen

She was preceded in death by:

Father – David Henry Basse, Sr.

Mother – Flora Anna Basse (nee Perrine)

Sister-In-Law – Dorothy Basse

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.