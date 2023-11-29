Glen Louis Greenwood, 85, of Coffeen, IL passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. at Montgomery Nursing & Rehab in Taylor Springs, IL. Visitation will be Friday, December 1, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hillsboro, IL with burial following at Green Hill Cemetery in Van Burensburg, IL. Rev. Mike Skinner and Rev. Breck Nelson of First Baptist Church in Hillsboro, IL will officiate.

Mr. Greenwood was born April 24, 1938 in Coffeen, IL to Oliver & Dorothy (Myers) Greenwood, both have preceded. Graduate of Vandalia High School in Vandalia, IL he attended Eastern Illinois University and received his Bachelor of Science Degree at Greenville College, Greenville, IL and received his Elementary Education Teaching Certificate at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, IL. He served in the United States Army and as Presidential Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Glen Married Edwina Rose Sexton at Erlanger Chapel, Chattanooga, TN on May 14, 1960. She preceded him on October 2, 2017. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hillsboro, IL; Hillsboro Jaycees; Lions Club in Coffeen, IL; Secretary for the Coffeen Fire Department for 20 plus years; Trustee for Green Hill Cemetery, Van Burensburg, IL. He loved Gospel Music and loved sports especially St. Louis Cardinals and Illini Sports.

Glen is survived by one son, Rev. Dr. Glen (wife Laura) Greenwood, II, Alton, IL and one daughter, Theresa Greenwood, Centralia, IL and grandchildren, Cathryn (husband, Michael) Zerkel, Alton, IL and Rachel (husband Jack) Legg, Springfield, OH. He was preceded by his parents, wife and two sisters, Evelyn Greenwood in infancy and Lila Walters.

Memorials are recommended to Green Hill Cemetery in Van Burensburg, IL .

Military rites will be accorded at graveside.