Gregory Coffman, 60, of Sorento, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his residence.

Greg was born July 21, 1965, in St. Charles, MO, the son of Harry and Betty (Hoover) Coffman. He lived in the St. Charles are for most of his life, before relocating to Sorento 12 years ago. Greg was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Greg is survived by his partner, Lisa Birchmier of Sorento; sister, Dana K. (husband, Jim) Meers of St. Joseph, MO; and two nephews.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and no public services will be held.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Greg, or to offer condolences to his family.