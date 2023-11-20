James “Jim” Ronald Tyberendt, age 74, of Hoffman, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. He was born on November 6, 1949 in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Ruth (Eikhoff) Tyberendt.

On June 7, 1975 he married his wife of forty-eight years, Rita Ogden in Christopher, Illinois and she survives in Hoffman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Julie Ghurtskaia and husband Bakur of Charlotte, NC, Jill Witte and husband Mike of Nashville, IL, Mike Tyberendt and wife Kristi of Odin, and Chris Tyberendt and wife Suzan of Centralia; grandchildren: Bailey and Ian Tate, Hanna, Elene, and Sophia Ghurtskaia, Chandler, Bennet, and Ava Witte, Emma (Grant) Purcell, Addison, Anna, Eden, Sophie, Josiah, and Boone Tyberendt, Jordan Brannon, Quinn and Holden Tyberendt; his sister, Melodie Ainslie and husband Ray; sister-in-law, Becky Tyberendt and Barb Parker and husband Melvin, who formed a very close relationship with Jim and became more like brothers over the years. Also surviving is Jim’s beloved dog and napping partner, Ella.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and a brother Larry Tyberendt as well as two sisters-in-law: Linda Braun and husband Ed and Judi Smith and husband Dennis.

Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman and was loved by all who knew him. His genuinely caring personality will be missed through the community. He dedicated his life to giving back to everything he was a part of and served with great dedication to others. He spent 34 years teaching Science at Centralia Junior High School before retiring and starting what was meant to be a temporary position at Trinity Lutheran Grade School in Hoffman, 13 years later Jim was still teaching and helping in many capacities at Trinity. He served on the Lake Township Board for 50 years.

His family was everything to him, he loved them all but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting, woodworking and gardening. Jim lead by example and touched many lives doing so.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, November 20, 2023 and from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

Memorials made in memory of Jim are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School Student Support Ministry or Trinity Lutheran Church and will be accepted at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tyberendt family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.