Jane Davis-Byrd, 71, of Springfield, formerly of Sorento, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday,

November 2, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice in Chicago.

Jane was born February 2, 1952, in Litchfield, the daughter of Eldon F. and Dorothy “Dot” (Joplin) Davis.

She graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1970 and went on to work as a dietary

manager for several nursing homes and group homes. Jane especially loved the time she spent working

at Brother James Court in Springfield. She married Tommy Chandler Davis-Byrd on July 18, 2001, in

Springfield. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2005.

Jane was a devoted member of the Pasfield Southern Baptist Church in Springfield, always volunteering

for church events. In her younger years, she was a Girl Scout Leader, and is member is the Sorento

Firemen’s Auxiliary. Jane was crafty, and she loved to shop for family and friends. She treasured her

time spent with family and her church friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Judy DeVaisher.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Kammi Davis of Springfield; grandchildren, Jarrod Dykema, Brennen

Davis-Cook, and Addisynn Lewis, all of Springfield; great granddaughter, Antonia Davis-Gauen; siblings,

Michele “Micki” (Rex) Rau of Donnellson, and Mike (Barb) Davis of Sorento; and several nieces,

nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Saturday,

November 11, 2023, at Pasfield Southern Baptist Church, 411 W. Lenox Ave, Springfield, IL 62704. The

funeral ceremony will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor John Swinford officiating.

Additional Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Perfetti-

Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. A remembrance service will follow the

visitation at 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks National

Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jane’s family.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Jane, or to offer condolences to her

family.