Jeffrey L. Hubbard, Sr., 66, of Livingston, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at his residence.

Jeff was born March 11, 1957, in East St. Louis, the son of Jacob and Maythel (Maddox) Hubbard. He married Debbie Hughes in September of 1977, and they later divorced. Jeff worked his entire career as a mechanic, first for R.W. Harmon & Sons, then International Harvester, before working the remainder of his career at Sunset Hills Country Club where he retired in 2022. He married the love of his life, Katherine A. White, on February 16, 1996, in Edwardsville, and they enjoyed 27 years of marriage. Jeff was a devoted mechanic and was always working on vehicles. He also loved riding his motorcycles and watching NASCAR, Mark Martin being his favorite driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Pamela Martin.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathy Hubbard of Livingston; children, Shelly Hubbard of Glen Carbon, Casey (Christin) Daugherty of South Elgin, and Jeffrey L. Hubbard, Jr. of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Ryan Hubbard, Savanna Daugherty, and Nevaeh Daugherty; brothers, Brian (Brenda) Hubbard of Holland, MO, and Trevor Hubbard of Livingston; brother-in-law, Ollie Martin of Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and the family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements.

