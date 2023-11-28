Leo H. Litteken, 86, of Albers, died Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Salem Township Hospital. He was born April 10, 1937 in Aviston, the son of Joseph and Bertha, nee Poettker, Litteken. He married Patricia “Pat” Book July 2, 1963 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and she survives in Albers.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Coleen Shields and Kurt (Kim) Litteken; three grandchildren, Dave (Erica) Shields, Angie (Zach) Beaver, and Rylan McKee; four great-grandchildren, Jake & Vacey Shields and Madison & Cameron Beaver; a sister, Judy (Jim) Boehler; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bonny Litteken, Jim Book, Jean (special friend, Mel) Book, Mary (Ken) Kapp, Judy Friederich, Dorothy Porter, Marge (special friend, Gary) Becker, Kathy (Gervase) Ottensmeier, Bill (Donna) Book, Ruth (Skip) Simpson, Rick (Linda) Book, Vic (Phyllis) Book, and Donna Rae (special friend, Pedro) Netemeyer.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Glennon “Iceman” Litteken; his son-in-law, Leonard “Len” Shields; his siblings and their spouses, Esther (Eugene) Trame, Laura (Edgar) Kapp, Irene (Steve) Holtgrave, Ruth (Clarence) Kapp, Bertha (Andrew) Thole, Mary Jane (Joseph) Gebhart, Chester (Rose) Litteken, Leonard Litteken, Joseph (Dolores) Litteken, Stanley Litteken, Maurice Litteken, and Jerome Litteken; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond & Alice Book; a sister-in-law, Kathy Book; and brothers-in-law, Ray Haukap and Don Becker.

Mr. Litteken worked at the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant before his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army; a member of St. Bernard Parish in Albers, the UAW 325 in St. Louis, MO, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. Leo enjoyed playing cards, hunting, trapping, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, traveling with his wife, Pat, and listening to country music.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Albers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Friday, December 1, 2023 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Parish or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.

