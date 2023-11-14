Leonard “Len” W. Shields, age 67, of Albers, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 18, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri the son of Leo and Elaine (Mueller) Shields. He married Coleen Litteken in Breese, IL on August 21, 2004 and she survives in Albers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Dave Shields and wife Erica, and Angie Beaver and husband Zach; grandchildren: Jake, Vacey, Madison and Cameron; sister, Jan Schneider and husband Ken and their children Brad (fiancé Cameo) and Cory; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pat and Leo Litteken; brother-in-law Kurt Litteken and wife Kim; and his nephew Rylan.

He was preceded in death by his uncle Herb Mueller and brother-in-law Glenn Litteken.

Len loved boating and his Challenger. He enjoyed playing darts and pool with friends and family. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. His favorite music was Elvis and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Albers.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023 and from 10:00 AM until the time of service at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials in memory of Len are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Shields Family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.