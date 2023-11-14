Leora Leihser, 95 of Greenville, IL, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023, at Hickory Estates Memory Care.

Leora was born on Tuesday, April 10, 1928, the daughter of Harry and Ethel (McVickar) Bartram, in Sumner, IL.

On April 27, 1948, Leora married Robert (Bob) Leihser, the love of her life, in Pocahontas, IL and they were married for 33 wonderful years, before Bob passed away on April 15, 1981.

Leora was a seamstress at DeMoulin Brothers for many years. She was an excellent seamstress, making her own formal gowns in high school, suits and dresses for herself and various other articles for her family. She was a devout Christian and attended Greenville First United Methodist Church and Smith Grove Baptist Church. After her husband passed away, she maintained and remained in her home until she was 91 years old. She loved her family greatly and would do anything for anyone. She is united with God, and will be laid to rest beside her husband, who she missed greatly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Evelyn Rudd, Verna Bennett, Ruth (deceased at 4 years old), Jean McCoy, and brothers, John and Frank Bartram.

Surviving Leora are her sons, Robert Thomas (Brenda) Leihser of Highland, IL and Todd (Adrienne) Leihser of Greenville, IL; grandchildren, Timothy (Heather) Leihser of Mulberry Grove, IL and Kimberly Bone of Greenville, IL; 7 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: 10:00 am., Friday, November 17, 2023, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral: 11:00 am., following the visitation, officiated by Rev. Matt Mendenhall.

Burial: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL, following the funeral service.

The family asks that donations be made, in Leora’s memory, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts to the Bond County Hospice and/or the Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bond County Hospice, 1520 S. 4th St., Greenville, IL 62246 and/or the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, c/o Penny Slatton, Bradford National Bank, 100 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.