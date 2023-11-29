Lois J. Palmer, age 91 of Greenville, passed away Sunday evening, November 26, 2023, at the Glenwood in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

