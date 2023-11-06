Lois M. Stiles, of Pocahontas, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at BJC Evelyn’s House in St. Louis, Missouri surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pocahontas, Illinois.

Lois May, the daughter of Everett O. “Bud” Schmollinger and Viola May Bishop-Whisler, was born in Highland, Illinois. Lois grew up in Pocahontas, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1957. She worked for 32 years at Illinois Bell / Ameritech retiring from the outside plant engineering department.

Lois and Thomas “Tom” William Stiles were united in marriage on September 3, 1986, in Godfrey, Illinois. They have enjoyed 36 years together. Tom survives as well as children: Jimmie Markey of O’Fallon, Illinois, Michael Markey and Kelly of Sunset Hills, Missouri, Cheryl Markey and Cheryl of Louisville, Kentucky, Shannon Stiles and Christa of Collinsville, Illinois, and Shawn Stiles and April of Collinsville, Illinois.

Loving grandmother of Courtney Marie Pogue, Austin and Katy Markey, and Rachel and Matt Hooper. Great-grandmother of Ledger, Mercedes, Dean, and Callie.

Lois’s greatest love is her family, especially the grand and great-grandchildren. She was an avid shooter and runner, winning awards in Summer Biathlon competitions domestically and abroad.

To share a condolence, picture, or memory, visit www.donnellwiegand.com.