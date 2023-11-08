Loretah M. Wilkerson, age 84 of Keyesport, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Mrs. Wilkerson was born in rural Clinton County, Illinois on August 25, 1939, a daughter of the late John L. and Mary L. (née Hill) Linton. Loretah married Bruce D. Wilkerson on November 25, 1956, in Keyesport, and they were blessed with 65 years of marriage. Bruce Wilkerson passed away on January 5, 2022.

Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by her daughters – Rebecca “Becky” Clifton and husband Jerry, Jr. of Centralia and Rhonda Crumbey of Keyesport; her grandchildren – Curtis Clifton of Centralia, Nicole McCoy (Kyle) of Centralia, David Crumbey (April) of Keyesport, and Laura Rives (John Paul) of Carlinville, IL; her great-grandchildren – Levi and Logann McCoy, Travis and Trevor Crumbey, and Ava and Tanner Rives. Loretah is also survived by a brother – Elmo Linton and wife Donna Hill of Keyesport; and her in-laws – Robert Wilkerson (Deanna), Shirley Brown, Peggy Harter, and Rose Wilkerson; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Mrs. Wilkerson was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Wilkerson; her parents – John and Mary Linton; her father-in-law – James Wilkerson; her mother-in-law – Aletha Simonton; her step-father-in-law – Dewey Simonton; her siblings and their spouses – Billie and John Sansagraw, Mary Primm and Dewayne Maples, Bobby and Shirley Linton, Harold and Delores Linton, Jack and Edith Linton, Delores and Jay Ervin, Nettie Lou and Carl Potts, and Vernon and Alberta Koch; and her in-laws – James “Buck” Wilkerson, Thomas Glen Wilkerson, Charles Wilkerson, and George Wilkerson, Ruby Koehler (Horace), Mary Ann Jackson, Betty Lou Wilkerson, Gene Harter, Neil Brown, and Patricia (Fred) Smith

Loretah is fondly remembered by her family as a kind and caring soul who devoted her life to cherishing and nurturing others. She exhibited this trait through her work as a certified nurse’s aide at Utlaut Memorial Hospital in Greenville for over 30 years, providing care to those in need.

Loretah’s love for life was evidenced by her passion for social activities. She was an active member of the Columbus Baptist Church and enjoyed downtime playing cards, games, and dominoes with friends. Going to garage sales, visiting thrift shops, antique stores, shopping in general, and spending time with friends and family were just a few of her favorite pastimes.

Always warm-hearted and cheerful, Loretah spent her free time baking, cooking, and brightening the day of those around her. Her love for dolls led to an impressive collection, each one reflecting her personality and style. Loretah will forever be remembered for her kind spirit, selflessness, and love for her family.

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 13, 2023, with Pastor Bruce Sasse, officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until service time.

Expressions of Sympathy in memory of Mrs. Wilkerson can be made to the Columbus Baptist Church. Condolence cards and memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.