Lori L. Pearson, 59, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 27, 1964, in Highland, IL, to Michael and Linda (nee Langel) Haas. In July of 2005, Lori married Frank Pearson in Pocahontas, IL.

Lori has lived in Pocahontas her whole life and attended the Bond County School District. She enjoyed the outdoors, loving to garden and mow her grass. Watching TV and movies, particularly romance and scary ones, was one of her favorite past times.

She loved to go fishing on the pond at her home or in the Pocahontas city lakes that bordered her property. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake; always feeding anyone who came to her home.

Lori had a happy-go-lucky personality, and she could talk to anyone; she never met a stranger. A kind loving, and caring woman, Lori will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Haas; son, Eric Haas; and brother, Michael Haas Jr.

Lori is survived by her husband of 18 years, Frank Pearson; mother, Linda Haas; son, Jeremy Lappe; brother, Chris (Kim) Haas; nephew, Gabriel Haas; and niece, Lexi Haas.

Memorial donations may be made to Lori’s family.

Graveside Service: Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10:00 am, at Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Pastor Raymond Snider

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL