Louise Matilda Silger, age 95, of Kensal, ND, formerly of Huey and Centralia, Illinois, passed away on November 12, 2023, under the care of Hospice while residing at Edgewood Care Center in Jamestown, ND.

Louise was born in Clement Township in Clinton County Illinois on February 28, 1928. She was the daughter of Gustav Silger and Theresia (Scheppel) Silger.

She received her education in Clinton County and graduated from Carlyle High School in 1945. Upon graduation, Louise moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where she was employed by the US Government at Camp Carson. She returned to Illinois in 1946 when she began working at Scott Field Air Base in Belleville, Illinois until her retirement in 1983. Louise enjoyed her career in accounting and the many friendships she made with co-workers who kept in touch with each other long after retirement. Louise also stayed in touch with many of her classmates from the Class of ‘45 throughout the years. Louise chose to serve God at an early age in life and was faithful to this commitment all her days.

Louise is survived by her nieces Jeanette (Carl) Mitchell, Springfield, IL, Carolyn (Don) Manley, Lincoln, IL, Nancy (Myron) Vigesaa, Kensal, ND, and Linda (Rick Swanson), Malcom, IA, along with several great- and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special cousin, Marilyn (Lawrence) Rueter, rural Carlyle.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Silger. She will be remembered for her care and love for family and her many friends, along with her ability to write letters and never forget a birthday.

Funeral services – 11:00 AM Saturday November 18, 2023 at the Nordike Funeral Home, Carlyle, IL

Burial – Carlyle Cemetery, Carlyle, IL