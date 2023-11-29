Margaret E. Moss, age 93 of Pocahontas, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Pocahontas United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Sanders officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Robinson Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas Baptist Church or Robinson Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.