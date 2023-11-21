Margaret K. “Peggy” Hebrank, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, June 6, 1931, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of John and Marguerite (nee Meehan) O’Haran.

On Saturday, October 21, 1950, she married Richard J. Hebrank at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Saturday, June 13, 1987.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church and a former member of the Highland Country Club.

Peggy was born in E. St. Louis, IL the second oldest of five girls. She, and her family, moved to a farm outside Highland, IL in 1942. She graduated from St. Paul High School, Highland in 1950. After high school, she worked briefly at Basler Electric in Highland and then reared her family. She and her elder sister, Mary, enjoyed the livestock on the farm. Peggy really liked horseback riding. Peggy had a passion for golf and played at the Country Club often. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and belonged to several bridge groups. She, and her sister Mary, really liked to “go shopping”.

Survivors include: sons – Jeffrey S. (Brenda) Hebrank, Highland, IL and Gregory J. (Mary Ann) Hebrank, Houston, TX; grandchildren – Alison M. (Tim) Foley, Highland, IL, Travis J. (Julia “Julie” Thayer) Hebrank, Saint Louis, MO, John P. Hebrank, Phoenix, AZ, David J. Hebrank; great grandchildren – Max J. Foley, Highland, IL, Isla J. Foley, Highland, IL and Sloane M. Foley, Highland, IL; sisters – Michaelene “Mickey” O’Haran, Highland, IL and Rita “Bunny” Gonzalez, O’Fallon, IL.

She was preceded in death by: parents – John J. “Jack” and Marguerite A. (nee Meehan) O’Haran; step father – Raymond J. Spengel; husband – Richard J. “Dick” Hebrank; sisters – Mary L. Morstain and Patricia A. Godsil.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, November 27, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 27, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Paul Kala, Parochial Administrator, Diocese of Wa. Ghana, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Missionary Society of St. Theresa.