Marvin (Marv) L. Earnest age 91 of Old Ripley, passed away at 5:32 a.m. Sunday November 12, 2023 in St. John’s Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday November 18, 2023 at the Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor Dee Armes officiating. Interment will follow in Robinson Cemetery with full military honors. The family welcome friends joining them from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Church reception center at the south side of the Church. For those who desire memorial in Marv’s memory may be made to Shriner’ Hospital or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Marvin Lee Earnest, the son of Henry Joseph Earnest and Margaret Ann Thompson Earnest, was born on January 19, 1932 in East St. Louis, Illinois. He grew up in Washington Park, Illinois and attended the public schools there. Marvin helped grow and harvest horse radish in his youth. Marvin answered his country’s call by joining the United States Air force in 1950 and served overseas in Thailand and Japan during the Korean Crisis and later during the Vietnam War. Marvin rose to the rank of Master Sergeant and retired from the United States Air Force in 1972 after more than 20 years.

Marvin and Janese Ann Morgan were united in marriage on Nov. 8,1951 and enjoyed over 39 years together before her death on July 5, 1991. Marvin moved his family from California to Old Ripley in 1972 and worked as a mechanic for Bond Equipment for over 18 years until it closed. He then worked at Lynn’s Hardware and later True Value Hardware in Greenville for another 18 years, retiring in 2018. In retirement Marvin enjoyed fishing, model airplanes, bowling and having special times with his grandchildren.

Marvin and his wife Janese are the parents of six children who survive: Marlene Hoberg of Milan, IN, Jannette Hessenauer of Old Ripley, Kenny (Susan) Earnest of Hillsboro, Henry (Traci) Earnest of Hillsboro, Ralph (Rita) Earnest of Greenville, Amy (Jeremy) Ulmer of Greenville, 12 grandchildren: Becky (Paul) Graham, Kim (Jimmy) Miller, T.J. (Shontel) Ray, Angela (Matt) Zamiska, Jaime Earnest, Kristin Eddington, Amy Bone, Jimmy Lang, Austin (Brittany) Ulmer, Devin Ulmer, Destinnee Ulmer, Jacob Ulmer, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Marvin was the center figure in a large family. Family get togethers and holidays were held in the family home. Marvin fixed the meals and enjoyed cooking and BBQing. He had his own recipes that can never be exactly duplicated. As time passed the kids took over the cooking, attempting his recipes and it was his job to critique and then talk you through the right way, his way. The arrival of each grandkid and great grandkid was a special time for Marvin. He welcomed each new member with open arms and loved seeing his family grow. He taught his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids respect and the meaning of love giving them memories that will last a lifetime. After retirement from the Airforce and working on farm equipment he settled into a job at True Value. He made it his job to know where everything was in the store and people would seek him out to help them. Most that came in the store knew him as “Marv.” And he took great joy in helping them and offering advice. It was a job and a time in his life that he truly enjoyed. Retirement gave him time to sit back and enjoy watching the hummingbirds and squirrels outside his window. He loved visiting with family and reminiscing about his time in the Airforce talking about the airplanes he worked on. It was one of the things he was most proud of.

Marvin is the last of his generation being preceded in death by 3 brother and 5 sisters: Ida Busch, Nellie Greenfield, Georgia Bakay, Harry Earnest, Virgil Earnest, Bud Ernest (Yes this is spelled correctly) , Lillian Schuster, Gladys Wells, his wife Janese Earnest, grandsons Bobby Hessenauer, Justin Earnest, David Webster, and his parents: Henry and Margaret Earnest.

Marvin was a former member of the Highland V.F.W.