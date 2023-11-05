Mary F. Zurliene, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 30, 2023.

She was born on Thursday, July 9, 1931, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Paul and Cleda (nee Weindel) Frey.

On Saturday, March 31, 1951, she married Joseph H. Zurliene at Highland, IL, who passed away on Friday, January 30, 2004.

Mary was born in rural Highland, south of Pierron. She was raised on the family farm and attended Immaculate Conception School. She helped her father farm and worked at Basler Electric for 20 plus years. She enjoyed raising indoor plants. After moving to Highland, she enjoyed yard work, making crafts, yard sales and flea markets.

Survivors include: daughter-Darelyn M. Schmidt, Springfield, IL; grandchildren-Bobbi Jo Fairchild, Anderson, IN, and Joseph R. (Kristina) Zurliene, Nokesville, VA; great grandchildren-AW02, Sadie McGraw, US Navy, Senior Airmen, Joseph Lance Zurliene, US Air Force, Ariah Sharpe, E2, Jaedon Zurliene, US Marine Corp, Caleb Zurliene, Boston Sharpe, Layla Zurliene, Aaliyah Fairchild and Joel R. Zurliene; great great grandchild-Nova Flores.

She was preceded in death by: parents-Paul J. and Cleda Frey (nee Weindel); husband-Joseph H. Zurliene-Died 01/30/2004; son-Joel B. Zurliene-Died 12/22/2010; sisters-Marge Giraudo, Pearl Immer, Joan Bright, Elizabeth Frey, Madelyn Kaufman, Barbara Schmitt and Geraldine Eversgerd; brothers-Jerome Frey, Paul R. Frey and James J. Frey.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or a Charity of the Donor’s Choice.