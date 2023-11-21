Noel Rex Hill, 90, of Mulberry Grove, IL. died Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:25 p.m. at Hillsboro Rehab and Health Care in Hillsboro, IL. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Pastor Terry Sapp will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Rex was born September 27, 1933 in rural Ramsey, IL. to Ira and Edith (Moreland) Hill. He married Janet Kay Young on July 15, 1972 in Decatur, IL; she preceded on June 22, 2006. He worked as a maintenance Supervisor at Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur, IL. and later as a farmer. After retiring he moved to Mulberry Grove, IL where he enjoyed mowing grass, taking care of his flowers, cutting and splitting wood, he took great pride in his yard. He liked to start his day with coffee and friends at Denny’s. He served in The United States Army and was stationed in France during his service. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Mr. Hill is survived by his Brother, Melvin (wife, Sherry) Hill of Ramsey, IL; Sister-In-Law, Sharon Hill of Jerseyville, IL; Brother-In-Law, Kent (wife, Sharon) Young of Pana, IL; and nieces and nephews. He is Preceded by his parents; wife; brother, Jim Hill; and special friend, Joy Oleson.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Coffeen, IL or American Cancer Society.