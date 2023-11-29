Robert M. Kirkham of Alamosa, Colorado passed away November 17, 2023 at his home following an extended illness. Bob was born August 14, 1951 in Highland, Illinois to Marshall and Blanche (Paul) Kirkham. Surviving him is his wife Lois (McMahon) Kirkham, brothers Dennis (Jo) Kirkham of Greenville and Ed (Tana) Kirkham of Sherwood, Oregon. Also survived by nieces, Kari Kirkham of Houston, Texas and Krista Kirkham of Bloomington, Illinois and nephew, Kristopher Kirkham of Liberty, Missouri.

Bob attended Greenville Schools, graduating from Greenville High School with the class of 1969. He attended the University of Missouri-Rolla and Western Illinois University, graduating with a degree in geology in 1973. He obtained a masters degree from the University of Nevada-Reno in 1975, also in geology.

He began his working career with the Colorado Geological Survey and worked with mine reclamation, earthquake hazards, geological mapping and others areas in the earth sciences. He authored and coauthored many geological publications. After retiring, he started his own consulting firm, GeoLogical Solutions and continued working until the last few months.

Bob and Lois adventured to all continents with many unique experiences including backpacking for several months in the Himalayan Mountains, viewing mountain gorillas in the wild, and riding elephants to explore a rhino preserve. Robert recently completed an extensive genealogical search of the Kirkham name.

Robert never knew a stranger and was always good for a long conversation. He and Lois made many friends through their travels. He loved his nieces and nephew, taking each for a week long Colorado adventure for their 16th birthday. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A celebration of life will be held at later date.