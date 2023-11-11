Roger G. Dubach, age 78 of Florissant, MO, died Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at his home in Florissant, MO.

He was born on Monday, April 9, 1945, in Highland, IL, the son of Richard and Roxie (nee Graves) Dubach.

He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #794 at Florissant, MO; Union Local #30; American Legion Post #444, Florissant, MO and Florissant Elks Lodge #2316.

Roger was born in Highland, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1964 and was on the 1964 All Conference football team. He served with the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Knox and Germany with the Hawk Missile Battalion. After returning from the service, he lived in Glen Carbon, IL. Roger worked at St. Louis Ship Yard; John Cochran Hospital, St. Louis; Granite City Steel and US Steel. He later moved to Florissant, MO. He was an avid coon hunter and enjoyed fishing. He coached and mentored many youths in the metro east, coaching the Sting 75 and Sting select soccer team.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Dawn M. (Fletcher) Sarver, Salem, IL

Daughter – Diane L. (Don Brenner) Giebe, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Debra A. (John) Pratte, Edwardsville, IL

Son – R. Matthew (Renee Stone) Dubach, Glen Carbon, IL

Son – Robert H. Dubach, Godfrey, IL

Step Son – Steve (Jan) Giebe, Collinsville, IL

Son-In-Law – David Sahuri, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Jordan (Stephanie) Sahuri

Grandchild – Logan (Rachel) Sahuri

Grandchild – Sydney Sahuri

Grandchild – Madison Pratte

Grandchild – Miranda Pratte

Grandchild – Carson Dubach

Grandchild – Maryssa Dubach

Grandchild – Kristin (Mike) Bettorf

Grandchild – Tara Giebe

Grandchild – Joseph Stone

Great Grandchild – Jayden

Great Grandchild – Hadley

Great Grandchild – Tayler

Great Grandchild – Skylar

Brother – Fred A. Dubach, Fox Lake, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Richard F. Dubach – Died 12/5/1988

Mother – Roxie A. Dubach, nee Graves – Died 1/03/1985

Former Wife – Marie Dubach, nee Bensa – Died 11/22/2022, Glen Carbon, IL

Brother – Melvin Dubach – Died 9/18/1996

Brother – Elmer R. Dubach – Died 10/05/1990

Brother – Earl L. Dubach – Died 11/30/1988

Brother – Francis H. “Butch” Dubach – Died 7/03/2004

Sister – Dollie Eyman – Died 2004

Sister – Sarah A. Gnaedinger – Died 5/21/2015

Brother – William R. Dubach – Died 10/15/1978

Brother – Homer Dubach – as an infant.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 11:15 AM on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL, with Full Military Honors.