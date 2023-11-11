Roger G. Dubach, age 78 of Florissant, MO, died Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at his home in Florissant, MO.
He was born on Monday, April 9, 1945, in Highland, IL, the son of Richard and Roxie (nee Graves) Dubach.
He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #794 at Florissant, MO; Union Local #30; American Legion Post #444, Florissant, MO and Florissant Elks Lodge #2316.
Roger was born in Highland, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1964 and was on the 1964 All Conference football team. He served with the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Knox and Germany with the Hawk Missile Battalion. After returning from the service, he lived in Glen Carbon, IL. Roger worked at St. Louis Ship Yard; John Cochran Hospital, St. Louis; Granite City Steel and US Steel. He later moved to Florissant, MO. He was an avid coon hunter and enjoyed fishing. He coached and mentored many youths in the metro east, coaching the Sting 75 and Sting select soccer team.
Survivors include:
Daughter – Dawn M. (Fletcher) Sarver, Salem, IL
Daughter – Diane L. (Don Brenner) Giebe, Collinsville, IL
Daughter – Debra A. (John) Pratte, Edwardsville, IL
Son – R. Matthew (Renee Stone) Dubach, Glen Carbon, IL
Son – Robert H. Dubach, Godfrey, IL
Step Son – Steve (Jan) Giebe, Collinsville, IL
Son-In-Law – David Sahuri, Edwardsville, IL
Grandchild – Jordan (Stephanie) Sahuri
Grandchild – Logan (Rachel) Sahuri
Grandchild – Sydney Sahuri
Grandchild – Madison Pratte
Grandchild – Miranda Pratte
Grandchild – Carson Dubach
Grandchild – Maryssa Dubach
Grandchild – Kristin (Mike) Bettorf
Grandchild – Tara Giebe
Grandchild – Joseph Stone
Great Grandchild – Jayden
Great Grandchild – Hadley
Great Grandchild – Tayler
Great Grandchild – Skylar
Brother – Fred A. Dubach, Fox Lake, IL
Nieces and Nephews – Many.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Richard F. Dubach – Died 12/5/1988
Mother – Roxie A. Dubach, nee Graves – Died 1/03/1985
Former Wife – Marie Dubach, nee Bensa – Died 11/22/2022, Glen Carbon, IL
Brother – Melvin Dubach – Died 9/18/1996
Brother – Elmer R. Dubach – Died 10/05/1990
Brother – Earl L. Dubach – Died 11/30/1988
Brother – Francis H. “Butch” Dubach – Died 7/03/2004
Sister – Dollie Eyman – Died 2004
Sister – Sarah A. Gnaedinger – Died 5/21/2015
Brother – William R. Dubach – Died 10/15/1978
Brother – Homer Dubach – as an infant.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Graveside Service will be at 11:15 AM on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL, with Full Military Honors.