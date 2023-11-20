Shirley Ardell Wills, 86, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at her home.

She was born on November 20, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, to Edward and Willamena (nee Fischer) Valentine.

Shirley was a great cook and was known for her spaghetti and meatballs. A great seamstress, she used to make all her children’s clothes when they were young. Her favorite annual tradition was putting up her Christmas tree, decorating it with tinsel, and baking cookies. Shirley also enjoyed cuddling up with her fur baby, Ruger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Willamena Valentine; husband, James “Gene” Wills; children, Donald Lee Wells, Tina Limpert; son-in-law, Terry Dixon; siblings, Richard, Madeline, Marcella, Florence; and great grandson, Jayke Frey.

Shirley is survived by her children, Linda (Dave) Siddens, of Highland, IL, Sandy Bonney, of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Sarah (Allen) Frey, Stacey Bonney, Kristen (Heath) Secrest, Ashley (Dale) Huddleston, Steven Bonney, Gary Limpert Jr., Stephanie Bonney; great grandchildren, Shayne, Dylan, Olivia, Colton, Braylee, Octavia, Mia, Leighah; brother, Charles (Donna) Valentine, of St. Louis, MO; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Visitation: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 3:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Pastor Billy Blackmon

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL