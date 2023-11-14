Stanley N. “Stan” Huffman, aged 82, of Flora, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL. Stan was born in Breese, IL on November 12, 1941, to the late Thomas N. and Lucille H. (née Hintz) Huffman. Stan devoted his life to his beloved family and service to his community.

Mr. Huffman is survived by his wife, Joan Huffman of Flora; his three daughters, Maura Huffman, Taura King (Eddie Perry), and Nicole Huffman, all of Flora; his grandchildren, Brooks Lane (Jamayla Allen) of Escondido, CA, Morgan Eickhoff (Jerad) of Evansville, IN, Tristan Huffman of Flora, Megan Baltzell of St. Louis, and Taylor Wuellner (Michael) of St. Louis; his great-grandchildren, Dallas Eickhoff, Rhodes Eickhoff, Elliot Baltzell, Henry Wuellner, and Isaac Wuellner; and a sister, Marjorie Ellis of St. Louis.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lucille Huffman, and a sister, Bobbie Lou Huffman.

Mr. Huffman was a hardworking man, beginning his working career as a lineman with Clinton County Electric, and later as a manager for Clay Electric. He later sold insurance to customers around Clay County.

Stan loved animals, especially his cats, and he opened his home to felines in need. His passion for service extended to his membership in the Elks Club of Flora. Mr. Huffman will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be truly missed by all who were honored to know him.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Pritchett Cemetery near Boulder, IL. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Huffman are suggested to the Clay County Animal and Rescue Center.

Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.