Steve B. Worker, 65, of Litchfield, passed away Sunday evening, November 5, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

Steve was born on January 29, 1958 to Louis and Myrna (Hemken) Worker in Hillsboro, IL.

Steve graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1976. He worked at Nevco Scoreboard in Greenville as a welder and laborer. Later he was employed at Echlin in Litchfield for over 12 years. Steve was an avid deer and turkey hunter and loved John Deere and Chevy cars and trucks.

Steve is survived by two brothers, Brian K. (Elaine) Worker of Vandalia, IL and Michael S. (Dena) Worker of Pawnee, IL; two sisters, Gayle E. (Kenny) Stevenson of Greenville, IL and Kim M. (fiancee, Tim Hosto) Hancock of Sorento, IL; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Louis C. and Myrna M. Worker, and a brother, Danny L. Worker.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:30 am – 11:00 am at Litchfield Family Funeral Service, Litchfield, IL.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Litchfield Family Funeral Service, Litchfield, IL, with Pastor Rudy Elam, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Kirkland Cemetery in rural Sorento, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Kirkland Cemetery.

