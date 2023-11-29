Susan E. Schlemer, age 62 of Greenville, passed away Monday evening, November 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Greenville First Christian Church. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Darryl Bolen Officiating. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for research. Please share a memory, picture, or leave the family a condolence online by visiting www.donnellwiegand.com

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.