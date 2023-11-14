Tony L. Parent, age 54, of Beckemeyer, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023 at his home. He was born February 22, 1969 in Highland, a son of the late Lenny and Mary Agnes, nee Stroot, Parent.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by an uncle, Ted Marston.

Tony is survived by his siblings, Tina (Rick) Korte of Summerfield, Tim (Jen Grayling) Parent of Beckemeyer, Tammi Parent of Beckemeyer, and Danny Parent of St. Louis; special friends, Cindy Liening of Carlyle and Sue Grimes of Las Vegas, NV; nieces and nephews, Melinda Raimo, Ashley Raimo, Kris (Janelle) Korte, Courtney Rickhoff, Madalyn Rickhoff, Jake Parent, Zach Parent, Ami “Doe Doe” Parent, Alix Rakers, and Izaiah Frederick; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts, Marie Stacey of Quincy, MA and Renee Marston of Holbrook, MA; and special cousins, Sheri Stoddard, Christy Quinn, and Margie Manchester.

Known for his boundless generosity, Tony was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He had a deep passion for Harley Davidson Motorcycles, finding joy and freedom on the open road. Music was another love that fueled his spirit, and he expressed himself through the rhythmic beats as a drummer in several bands. His favorites, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Led Zeppelin, served as the soundtrack to his vibrant life.

The family will greet friends on Friday, November 17, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Toys for Tots or Coping 4 Life and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com