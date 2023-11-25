William A. “Bill” Beckemeyer, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Mr. Beckemeyer was born in Breese on October 31, 1943, a son of the late Arthur C. and Lois (Scott) Beckemeyer. Bill graduated from Carlyle High School in 1961, and later from Kaskaskia College. He furthered his education by attending USPS training schools and seminars. Mr. Beckemeyer married Kathleen “Kathy” Loeffler in Belleville on October 7, 1978, and she survives in Carlyle.

Bill loved being with his family: his wife, Kathy Beckemeyer of Carlyle; his children – Jeanne Beckemeyer of Centralia, Melissa “Missy” Berry (Mark) of O’Fallon, IL, Matthew “Matt” Beckemeyer of Carlyle, and Daniel “Dan” Beckemeyer (Jessica) of Belleville; his grandchildren – Kayla Burcham (Brad), Kendra Pratl (David), Marshall Beckemeyer, Emerson Beckemeyer, and Sullivan Beckemeyer; his great-grandchildren – Willow Mersinger, Wyatt Mersinger, Brooklyn Burcham, and Raelyn Burcham; his brothers-in-law – Henry Loeffler and Ronald Loeffler (Janet); a niece – Karen Neff (Randy); and a nephew – Craig Jesenick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lois Beckemeyer; father-in-law and mother-in-law – Henry and Marie Loeffler; his sisters – Joyce Ripple and Mildred Beckemeyer; and his in-laws – JoAnn and Taylor Sims, Ruth Loeffler, and Portia Boehnke.

Bill lived a full life centered around his family and service to his community. He worked at the Carlyle Post Office from 1961 until his retirement in 2007. He served as city carrier, window clerk, supervisor, and officer in charge. Bill received many awards for his service to the USPS and was a member of USPS NALC Branch 155. He also worked several jobs in the private sector.

Mr. Beckemeyer was a constant at Carlyle High School activities through the years. He was the official scorekeeper for Carlyle Indian Varsity and JV basketball games since 1985. He also operated the scoreboard for CHS football games. Bill loved youth sports and had previously coached many teams throughout the years. He had coached Carlyle high school summer league, CYO, and Pee Wee basketball teams. His involvement in youth sports led to his membership in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, Southern Illinois Coaches Association, and the Carlyle High School Athletic Booster Club. Mr. Beckemeyer was awarded the CHS Indian Pride award in 2001, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friend of Basketball Award in 2005, and the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Friend of Athletics Award in 2015. Bill also served on the Carlyle Unit District 1 School Board, Carlyle PTO, and Carlyle High School Music Parents.

Bill loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was an active member of Green Mount Road H.O.G., formerly known as the Stone Celts. He served as historian for the chapter and would write a motorcycle related story for the group every month. Bill was the AMA Amateur Motorcycle Hillclimb Champion in 1974 and retained membership in the AMA Professional Hillclimbers Association. He was also a member of the American Motorcyclist Association and rode with the Patriot Guard Riders.

Mr. Beckemeyer loved his hometown, and he enjoyed talking about Carlyle history and the old times with his friends. His commitment was evident through his involvement in the community. In addition to the schools, Bill was a former member and president of the Carlyle Library Board and currently served as the City of Carlyle Zoning Board chairman. He served on various committees and boards at the First United Methodist Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed volunteering for the Matthew 25 Food Pantry. Bill was an assistant Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 281 and enjoyed volunteering for the Lewis and Clark Council BSA/Friends of Scouting. He was also a former member of the Carlyle Jaycees and Carlyle Optimist Club. When he wasn’t serving his community, Bill enjoyed reading and writing short stories and poems, and talking with online friends from various groups to which he belongs.

A funeral service will be held at the Carlyle First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rena Whitcher, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlyle First United Methodist Church on Monday, November 27, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Tuesday, November 28 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Beckemeyer are suggested to the Carlyle First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Caring 4 Carlyle, or to the Carlyle High School Athletics Department. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.