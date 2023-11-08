William L. ‘Willie’ Sanchez

Willie Sanchez, 81, of Greenville, passed away on November 3, 2023, with his wife Virginia and their

eldest son Nathan by his side.

Willie was born on October 28, 1942, in Visalia, CA, the son of William and Ramona (Hook) Sanchez.

Willie was a member of the Marine Core, Army National Guard, and Military Army Reserves. Willie’s

passions were many. He loved to surf, scuba dive, run marathons, snow ski, riding his Harley ‘fat boy,’

parachuting and was a Parachute Jumpmaster. He was also active in Pop Warner football, as a boardmember, in California.

While visiting his son Nathan in Greenville, he fell in love with this town and when talking about his visit

he would say, “my arm hurts from waving back to all the people who waved at me.” Willie startedlooking at the houses and called Virginia to tell her he found a home for them. They relocated toGreenville in May 2016 with six of their children. Willie loved to play his drums and soon found a placeto play at the First Baptist Church in Greenville. He loved to watch his sons’ and grandsons’ games andcould be found at many of their sporting events cheering them on. At the age of 80, he decided to coachthe Junior Comet’s football team where he was referred to as “Pops” by his players.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Myka Sanchez, and a sister, Debra Pruner.

Surviving Willie are his wife of 44 years, Virginia; his sons, Nathan (Nicole) Sanchez, Dominic Sanchez,

Eric Sanchez, Joseph Sanchez, Michael Sanchez; his daughters, Maggie (DeVan) Sanchez, Nikki (Cole)

Selman, Jenna Sanchez; his grandchildren Dominic Sanchez Jr., Jayden Sanchez, Mekenna (Vicky)

Sanchez, Marcus, Mathan, Maddox, Maveryk and Magwyer Sanchez, Zack (Jen) Wilbur, Cody & AveryWilbur, and Malikai Selman; as well as his sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 am., Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S.

Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246, with Father Jeffery Stone, officiating.

Burial: will follow the funeral mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Greenville, IL 62246.

Reception: will follow the burial at St. Lawrence Catholic Church Hall, 512 S. Prairie St., Greenville.

Memorial contributions in memory of Willie can be made to:

Comets Sports Boosters, c/o Joe Alstat, Greenville High School, 1000 E. Rte. 140, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family