Alfred J. Ratermann, age 76, of Breese, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born December 23, 1946 in Breese, a son of the late Raymond and Leona, nee Kapp, Ratermann.

In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Elaine (Gene) Brammeier; brothers, Andrew Ratermann and Stephen Ratermann; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Claire, nee Stromple, Watson.

Alfred is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Ratermann, nee Watson, of Breese, whom he married May 11, 1968 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Douglas (Michelle) Ratermann of Damiansville, Yvonne (Paul Ray) Capelle of Highland, Deanna Ratermann of Germantown, and Pamela (Joseph) Becker of Breese; grandchildren, Cody (Abby) Ratermann, Jordan (Madeline) Ratermann, Dawson (Madisyn) Ratermann, Logan Ratermann, Emily (friend, Samuel) Williams, Stephanie Williams, Kylee Waligorski, Ava Becker, and Haley Becker; siblings, Marcellus (Milly) Ratermann of San Marcos, CA, Cletus (Deb) Ratermann of Breese, Matthew (Karen) Ratermann of Aviston, and Betty (Bill) Sligar of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb Ratermann of Germantown, Joseph (Terry) Watson of Milton, WV, and John (Sharon) Watson of Ellwood, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

Alfred proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army, with a deployment to Vietnam from 1969-1970. His vast professional career included Best Way Equipment in Breese, later worked for Clinton County Electric Co-op, and ultimately retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation in Greenville.

A devout member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, Alfred contributed significantly to the community. He served as the past president of the Men’s Sodality, attended to church maintenance, and acted as an usher. His civic involvement extended to serving as a Breese Township Trustee, past Commander of the Breese American Legion Post 252, Clinton County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269, Clinton County Drill Team, Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, and Single Action Shooting Society (SASS), aka “Wild Bart Jones”.

Alfred’s passions included his love for shooting events and horses, evident through his engagement in cowboy mounted shooting and cowboy action shooting. He played a role in preparing the set for the movie “Letters Home,” where he also portrayed the marshal. Alfred found joy in trail riding and participating in parades on his horses, farming, and working with his beloved old Ford tractors. Alfred was never known to say no to volunteering and helping others. He had a strong dedication to his grandkids, family, and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 21, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, December 22, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Parish or Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 269 and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.