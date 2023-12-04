Andrew Tyler Boldrey, born on July 24, 1984, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia, IL. He was a beloved soul who had a profound impact on all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

From the tender age of 4, Andrew called Warren G. Murray Center his home. It was there that he touched the hearts of the staff and residents with his pure love and infectious smiles. Throughout his life, Andrew never knew hate; he embraced every person he met with unconditional kindness that was truly remarkable. His radiant smile could light up even the darkest rooms and bring joy to anyone in his presence.

He is survived by his loving mother, Jeane Marie Lange; step-father, Edward J. Lange; His father, Rory Ty Boldrey; Andrew's grandfather, Paul Bouldrey and wife Joann, as well as his grandmother, Janis Strope; in addition to his immediate family, Andrew leaves behind siblings Corey Lange and Kelly Cherry; his aunts and uncles: Jacqueline Tobin, Van Powell along with wife Julie, Brett Bouldrey, and Travis Bouldrey. Andrew's nieces and nephews – Riley, Aidan, Ambrosia, and Andre.

The staff at Warren G. Murray Center in Centralia played a significant role in Andrew's life. Their unwavering love and care provided him not only with a comforting environment but also with cherished friendships that enriched each passing day.

A graveside service will be held in memory of Andrew at 2:00 pm on December 17, 2023 at Carlyle Township Cemetery in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Murray Parent's Association or Warren G. Murray Center in Centralia in honor of Andrew's memory. These contributions will support the exceptional care that was provided to him throughout his life. Memorials will be accepted at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

