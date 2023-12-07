Anna Mae McCaslin, 96, of Greenville, IL passed away December 2, 2023, at her home surrounded by loving family.

Anna was born January 20, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Ann (Fessler) Davis. She married Clinton R. McCaslin in Greenville, IL. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2012.

She grew up in the Bond County area and graduated from Hillsboro High school. She was very loving, kind, and soft spoken with great internal strength. She cared deeply for her family and always put their needs first.

She worked for the Illinois State Civil Service as a secretary for many years before quitting to raise her family. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for her six children where she could spend quality time, watch them grow, guide them, and educate them in all matters of life.

She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, making dolls, blankets, and quilts, and the occasional square dance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Michael C. McCaslin, sisters, Florence Davis, Mary Boyd, and Ruth Davis.

Anna is survived by her children, Danny (Rhonda) McCaslin, Patricia Gundlach, Sandra (Kurt) Brewer, Nancy (Ed) Gundlach, and Kelly (Leann) McCaslin; grandchildren, Michael Gundlach, Arin Gundlach, Zach McCaslin, Blake McCaslin, Miranda McCaslin, Matthew Brewer, Timmy Gundlach, Jeremy Gundlach, Aaron, Gundlach, and great granddaughter, Emilia Grace Gundlach.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family asks that donations to ‘the family’ be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

Memorial contributions may be given to: The Family, c/o Danny McCaslin, 1163 N. 940th, Shobonier, IL 62885.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.