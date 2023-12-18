Anthony C. Dall, age 54 of Carlyle, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. Born in Breese, IL on September 18, 1969, to Jim and Karen (Wells) Dall, Tony lived a life marked by dedication to his family and an impressive work ethic.

He leaves behind his beloved children, Andrew (Hayley) Dall, Austin Dall (friend Angel), Logan Dall, and Gracie Dall; his cherished granddaughter, Skylar Dall; his parents, Jim and Karen Dall; and his siblings, Jeff (Jennifer) Dall, Tim (Tara) Dall, Pat (Shelly) Dall, and Jennifer Dall (friend Herb). “Uncle Tony” will also be fondly remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews.

For over two decades, Anthony proudly drove a truck for Beckmann Distribution Service, earning the respect and friendship of many. His life was a testament to the love for his children and family. His willingness to lend a helping hand was known by all, leaving a legacy of kindness and commitment.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle, IL on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 2:00 PM, with Fr. George Mauck, presiding. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Dall are suggested to the Mayo Clinic, Leukemia research, or to the family. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

