Arnold G. Schmeink passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the age of 91 in Breese, Illinois. Born on October 26, 1932, in Carlyle, Illinois, Arnold’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and the joy of family.

Arnold is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Mary (nee Olliges) Schmeink, and their children: Barbara Peek of Castle Rock, CO; Marilyn Koehler (Kenny) of Carlyle; Joseph Schmeink (Tina) of Carlyle; Ellen Norrenberns (Ryan) of O’Fallon, IL; and Anna Kuhn (Chad) of Aviston. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Lauren Branz (Adam), Travis Koehler (Jordee), Kelsey Tucker (Nathan), Clinton Schmeink (fiancée Carly McIntyre), Sam, Jack and, Lucy Norrenberns, Lydia and Aften Kuhn; as well as 6 great-grandchildren: Arnold will also be remembered by his brothers, Leo Schmeink; Paul (Janet) Schmeink; his sisters-in-law, Kathy Schmeink, Ann Olliges, Mary Ann Olliges, Rose Olliges and Doris Lane; his brother-in-law, James Huelsmann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Emma (nee Lampe) Schmeink; his in-laws, Alphonse and Margaret Olliges; his grandchildren, Cheston Koehler and Dylan Peek; his brothers, Bernard Schmeink, Joseph Schmeink, Henry Schmeink; his sister, Emma Huelsmann; his sisters-in-law, Rita Schmeink and Martha Eversgerd; his brothers-in-law, Fred Olliges, Alphonse Olliges Jr, Edward Olliges, Tom Lane, and James Eversgerd.

Arnold proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957. His commitment to community was evident through his active membership in St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and his involvement with the Knights of Columbus, Carlyle Council 1382. After retiring from a fulfilling career in farming in 1991, Arnold sold insurance for Breese Mutual Insurance Co., a role he relished for the opportunity it provided to meet and converse with people from all walks of life.

His passion for agriculture and community service continued as he served as a proud member and former director of the Mid-America Dairymen, vice-chairman of the Carlyle North Water Co., and as a founding member of the Clinton County Tractor Pullers Association. Arnold’s interests and hobbies were diverse. He loved riding snowmobiles as a member of the Heartland Polar Riders and enjoyed all kinds of tractor pulling competitions. His love for antique tractors was evident in his attendance at tractor shows and drives.

Arnold was an outgoing and social person and enjoyed telling tales with his coffee drinking buddies. Above all, Arnold absolutely loved attending his grandchildren’s events and sports games.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, December 28 from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary in Mr. Schmeink’s memory at 7:00 PM on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial donations are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or in the form of Masses, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.