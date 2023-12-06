B. John Zeisset Jr., 48, of Highland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at his home.

He was born on May 24, 1975, in Highland, IL, to Bernard John and Barbara (nee White) Zeisset Sr.

John has lived in Highland all his life and graduated from Highland High School in 1993.

He worked at Eaton/B-Line for a little less than 10 years as a forklift operator. John was a big fan of the horse races, often going to Fairmount Racetrack. He loved going to Six Flags, hanging out with his friends, barbequing, and spending time with his family. John was a hard worker and a family man. A loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, John will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard John Zeisset Sr. John is survived by his mother, Barbara Zeisset; sons, Brendan Zeisset, Coltin Zeisset; sisters, Shannon (Marvin) Menke, Ursula (Jerry) Wilson; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Nick) Mansker, Kayleigh (Jeremy) Barker, Dakota Wilson, Mckenzie Wilson, William Menke; great nephew, Foxx Barker; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Autism Association.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Memorial Service: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Pastor Chuck Kurfman

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL