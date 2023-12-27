Benedict J. “Benny” Koch, age 93, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born August 28, 1930 in Beckemeyer, a son of the late Elizabeth, nee Aarns, and Joseph Koch, Sr.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn Koch, nee Frerker, whom he married October 5, 1957 and who died May 23, 1999; and siblings, William Koch, Joseph Koch, Jr., Charles Koch, Anthony Koch, Alvin Koch, Bernard Koch (twin), Elizabeth Jewell, Dorothy Wrasmann, Cornelia Sorrell, Beatrice Walls, Veronica Sullins, and Marcella Knapp.

Benny is survived by his wife, Henrietta “Hyne” Beckmann, of Germantown, whom he married July 23, 2006 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; step-children, Ron “Rolo” (friend, Rhonda Broadway) Beckmann of Herrin, Karen (Dave) Maschhoff of Carlyle, and Sheila (Steve) Gramann of Breese; step-grandchildren, Alia Beckmann, Josh (Angela) Maschhoff, Ryan (Amy) Maschhoff, Nicole (Peter) Chapman, Denae (Alex) Heckenkemper, Jamie (Danny) Beer, and Matt (Ashely) Gramann; step-great-grandchildren, Kyler, Brayson, Zander, and Huxton Maschhoff, Austin and Owen Maschhoff, Liam Heckenkemper, Amelia and Vivian Beer, and Scarlette, Greyson, and Gwen Gramann; Loepker brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Benny served from 1951 to 1955. He dedicated 30 years of his professional life to Shell Refinery in Wood River, where he eventually retired. Benny was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, contributing as an Usher, Eucharistic Minister, and Lector. His commitment extended to the Germantown American Legion Post 325, where he played a vital role, and the Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869.

In addition to his service and community involvement, Benny enjoyed various hobbies, including golfing, fishing, playing cards, throwing darts, and shooting pool. His joy and love extended to his bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he adored.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. Thomas Lugge and Fr. James Buerster concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Parish, All Saints Academy Building Fund, or St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.