Bonnie D. Camp, passed away at the age of 82 at Helia Healthcare in Salem. Born on October 31, 1941, in Carlyle, IL, Bonnie dedicated her life to caring for others and had a profound impact on the lives of those she cared for.

Throughout her career as a nurse, Bonnie exemplified compassion and empathy in every aspect of her work. Her dedication to the patients at Twin Willows Nursing Home was unparalleled. Known for her kind and gentle nature, Bonnie provided comfort and care to those in need, always going the extra mile to ensure their well-being. The residents were not just patients to Bonnie; she saw them as family. She consistently went above and beyond her duties, lifting spirits by entertaining them with stories and lending an ear when they needed someone to talk to.

Aside from her remarkable career as a nurse, Bonnie possessed a love for literature that was unmatched. She was an avid reader who could often be found engrossed in a captivating novel or lost in the pages of a thought-provoking memoir. Her passion for books inspired many around her and fostered a love for reading among both colleagues and loved ones.

On December 14th, 2023, friends and family will gather to pay their respects and celebrate Bonnie’s life at Evergreen Christian Church located at 1875 N Broadway, Salem, IL 62881. A visitation will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Elmer and Goldie Thomasson Camp; her grandson Justin; as well as her siblings, Bessie, Edith, Glen “Buster,” and Dorothy.

Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Ted (Betsy) Camp and Bryan (Cynthia) Wyatt; grandchildren, Darrel, Larry, Blake, Angel, Colt, and Alicia. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren who will carry her memory in their hearts.

Memorials made in memory of Bonnie may be made to Broken Chains Ministry or Evergreen Christian Church and can be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax St., Carlyle, IL 62231 who is serving the family.