Bradley Dwight Schuster, 58, of Pocahontas, formerly of Sorento, died on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Bradley was born November 17, 1965, in Highland, the son of the late Paul Richard and Esther Helen Amanda (Schweppe) Schuster. He graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1983 and worked his entire career in maintenance, first for several years at Highland Healthcare, and he was currently employed by Terra Properties in Highland.

Bradley was helpful to others, caring, social, and loved to joke around. He was an avid motorcyclist, and especially loved Harley Davidson’s.

Bradley is survived by his fiancée, Diana Rice of Pocahontas; children, Alexus (Albert Johnson II) Tutza of Keyesport, Danny (Melannie Durham) Schuster of Keyesport, Cory Schuster of Edwardsville, and Connor Schuster of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Addisyn Tutza and John Tutza II; brothers, Ray Dean (Barbara) Schuster of Sorento, Carl James (Dawn) Schuster of Coffeen, Randy Dale (Debbie) Schuster of Sorento, and Charles Richard (Barbara) Schuster of Sorento; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bradley’s family.

