Brenda Sue Davis, age 58 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Stone officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 26, at the church from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Memorials are for the grandchildren’s education fund. Please make donations c/o William Davis, memorials may be sent to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, Illinois 62246