Carroll E. Sanders, 87, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on June 20, 1936, in Benton, IL, to Roy and Louise (nee Hampton) Sanders. In 1959, he married his first wife, Pat Starkey, and in 1976, he married his second wife, Ginger Heisner.

Carroll attended Benton High School and graduated in 1955, later going to the University of Southeast Missouri. He coached football in Granite City and was the AV Director for the school district. He was later in sales for 10 years with Educational Companies while farming with his wife, Ginger, for around 25 years on the family farm in Pocahontas, IL. Carroll will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat Sanders; second wife, Ginger Sanders; parents, Roy and Louise Sanders; and brother, Gene Sanders.

Carroll is survived by his children, Steve Sanders, of Granite City, IL, and Ellen Sanders, of Belleville, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Graveside Service: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 11:00 am, at St. Bruno Catholic Cemetery in Pinckneyville, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL